Special service at Lincoln Cathedral in memory of The Queen
Commemorating the life of the UK’s longest-serving monarch
A special Evensong service was held at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday evening in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Cathedral opened at 8am on Friday for people to sign the book of condolences, light candles and pray until 8pm to commemorate the life of the UK’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years.
Those wishing to leave floral tributes are encouraged to do so on the Dean’s Green on the north side of Lincoln Cathedral.
On Friday, churches and cathedrals across the country had bells toll at midday to mark the Queen’s passing, including here at Lincoln Cathedral.
There will be no admission charges to the Cathedral during the period of national mourning and further updates on opening times and services will be added online here over the weekend.