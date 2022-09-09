Special service at Lincoln Cathedral in memory of The Queen

Lincolnshire has entered a period of mourning as the county marks the Queen’s death.

Councils have taken steps to mark the outpouring of public grief.

Bells tolled at 12pm on Friday, and books of condolence are available where the public can pay their respects to the former monarch.

Flags are being flown at half-mast, and flowers can be left a designated sites across the county.

King Charles III has declared that a period of mourning will last until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, with a date still to be confirmed.

Lincolnshire’s leaders have issued statements of sympathy towards the Royal Family, and paid tribute to the former monarch’s 70 years of public service.

Many churches are opening their doors as places of remembrance, and the Islamic Association of Lincoln have also offered their thoughts and condolences.

Here are how you can pay your respects to the Queen across the county.

South Kesteven District Council

Books of condolence have been opened at towns across the district:

Grantham – Mayor’s Parlour and St Wulfram’s Church

Stamford – Mayor’s Parlour and All Saint’s Church

Market Deeping – Mayor’s Parlour and St Guthlac’s Church

Bourne – Corn Exchange and Abbey Church

They will be open from 9am to 6pm until the funeral.

Flowers can be laid at St Peter’s Hill (Grantham), St Mary’s Church (Stamford), War Memorial, South Street (Bourne), Riverside Park (Market Deeping).

Boston Borough Council

https://twitter.com/Bostonboro/status/1568208094110294018/photo/1

St Botolph’s Church (9am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm Saturday to Sunday)

City of Lincoln Council

Books have opened at:

Lincoln Guildhall (8am to 8pm, seven days a week)

City Hall (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday)

Flowers can be laid at the Guildhall or the bandstand at Boultham Park, which will be open seven days a week. People are asked to by the pedestrian gates on Rookery Lane.

West Lindsey District Council

Books of condolences are open at:

Gainsborough Guildhall (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm Saturday to Sunday)

Rasen Hub, Market Rasen (10am to 3pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 3pm Friday)

Town Hall, Caistor (Times to be confirmed)

Flowers can be laid outside all of these areas.

East Lindsey District Council

A book of condolence has been placed at Tedder Hall in Manby from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

North Kesteven District Council

Condolences can be left at St Denys’ Church, Market Place, Sleaford (9am to 5pm).

Flowers can be left in the Market Square, Sleaford.

South Holland District Council

A book of condolence will be available on Priory Road, Spalding (9am to 5pm.)

Floral tributes may be left at Ayscoughfee Bowling Green.

Tributes to the Queen

West Lindsey chairman Councillor Angela Lawrence said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“My sadness at this time is shared with Members and Officers of the Council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of West Lindsey District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch of 70 years.

“As a mark of respect the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast on the Council flagstaff until the morning following the funeral.”

SKDC Chairman Helen Crawford said. “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“My sorrow at this time is shared with Councillors and Officers of the Council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of South Kesteven District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.

“During her reign The Queen visited the District on a number of occasions, including a visit to Stamford and Burghley in the summer of 1961 and a subsequent visit in June 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

“As a District we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven.”

The Very Reverend Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family on the news of the death of our much beloved Queen Elizabeth.

“Since the day of her coronation in 1953, her life has been one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth. She has brought great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example of Christian discipleship and witness as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

“We give thanks for her life and deeply mourn her passing.”