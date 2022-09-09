High Sheriff to read proclamations of the new King across Lincoln

The High Sheriff Tim Strawson will read her proclamation of the new King at Lincoln Cathedral at around 1pm on Sunday, September 11 as the nation continues to mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

After this, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, Rosanne Kirk, accompanied by the City Sheriff Jasmit Kaur Phull and the city council’s chief executive and town clerk Angela Andrews will read the city proclamations at various locations.

The locations are War Memorial on Lincoln High Street (3pm), Boultham Park bandstand (4pm), and Castle Hill by the east gate of the Lincoln Castle (5pm).

The public are invited to observe these historical events, with each proclamation in the city being approximately 15 minutes long.

The Mayor of Lincoln Rosanne Kirk said: “On behalf of the City of Lincoln Council it is with great sadness we have learnt of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. We send our deepest condolences to members of her family at this extremely sad time.

“It was a pleasure to welcome her to our city on several occasions, most recently in the year 2000 for the Maundy Thursday Service held in Lincoln Cathedral. Each visit was a great honour for Lincoln, bringing joy and happiness to all those who filled our streets to welcome her.

“We will forever be indebted for her public service to our country and beyond. ”

City of Lincoln Council opened books of condolence at 12pm on Friday, September 9 at Lincoln Guildhall and City Hall, which all are invited to sign.

Lincoln Guildhall – open 8am-8pm, seven days a week

City Hall – open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm

There is also a national book of condolence online here

At 12pm on Friday the bell at Lincoln Guildhall will ring 96 times to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Where to lay flowers for The Queen in Lincoln

The city council has also arranged dedicated areas in the city for people to lay flowers, if they wish, to pay their respects.

The official sites in Lincoln are:

Boultham Park – open from 12pm on Friday, seven days a week. Enter via pedestrian gates on Rookery Lane – flowers are to be laid around the bandstand on the grassed area

Lincoln Guildhall – also open from 12pm on Friday, seven days a week.

After Friday, the opening hours for the laying of flowers at Boultham Park will be 8am to 7pm daily, with the Guildhall being 8am to 8pm in-line with the opening hours for the book of condolence.

It will be possible to lay flowers at the Cathedral, on the Dean’s Green adjacent to Minster Yard.

The flower laying and condolence book sites will permanently close at 5pm on the day following the funeral.

Mayor of Lincoln laying flowers at various locations

From Monday, September 12, the Mayor of Lincoln will be visiting sites across the city to lay flowers as a mark of respect. A programme, detailing dates and times of these visits, will be announced on Monday.

An official letter of condolence is also being prepared by the Mayor, which will be sent directly to the Buckingham Palace on Monday following the proclamation events the day before.