Speed limit set to be reduced on A15 stretch where woman died
The section would be changed to 40mph
The speed limit for part of the A15 is set to be reduced to 40mph after a series of accidents.
A number of injuries on the stretch between Northorpe and Bourne caused the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership to ask for a review.
An 80-year-old woman died following a three-vehicle collision on the road last December.
Traffic on the road is currently under the national speed limit.
A report which will go before Lincolnshire County Council says the lower limit will reduce collisions and improve highway safety.
However, a local bus company would prefer it remains at least 50mph.
They say that higher speed limits allow buses to gain time which has been lost elsewhere on the route.
Investigations found the average speed on that part of the A15 is only 42mph.
Under the new limits, traffic heading north would drop to 40mph when passing through Northorpe and remain at that until they reach Bourne.
The Planning Regulation Committee are likely to overrule the bus company’s objection at a future meeting.
The report states: “The proposed extension to the existing 40mph at this location has met the criteria set out in the speed limit policy both in terms of accident rate and level of limit.
“It is anticipated that the reduction in speed limit here will reduce the incidence of collisions and improve highway safety.”
The decision will be made on Monday, October 3.