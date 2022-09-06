Starter grants of up to £10k available for creative Grimsby projects

All those who fit the criteria should apply

“Creative Ambition Pilot” grants of up to £10,000 are being made available to creatives and creative organisations to test and develop an ambitious and innovative ideas which can then be upscaled.

As part of the Grimsby Creates programme, a minimum of £50,000 is being made available for local projects, with a value of between £500 and £10,000, to come forward for consideration, with up to 100% of funding for projects available.

Over the next six months, the project will provide seed funding to encourage the development of new partnerships especially between arts and non-arts organisations and between local organisations and organisations who are National Portfolio Organisations (or who have applied to be so).

It is anticipated that the outcome of the projects which are supported will funding applications to organisations such as Arts Council England to deliver projects of scale.

In order to be considered for funding, the projects must concentrate on engaging people (especially children and young people) with creativity.

This could include payment for:

artists

workshops

development time

research

travel costs for participants and/or volunteers

refreshments/expenses

accessibility (support workers/carers/translators/sign language)

training and skills development

professional and/or legal advice

feasibility/options appraisals studies etc.

Projects should explore one of the themes of the Grimsby Creates programme:

Origins

Heritage

Food

Future

Cllr Tom Furneaux, Cabinet member for culture, said: “This project will help provide resource for creative people and organisations with capacity to consider ambitious projects which build on the successes of the Grimsby Creates programme and Heritage Starter Fund.

“North East Lincolnshire’s cultural scene is growing rapidly which can be seen in events like Festival of the Sea, murals from paint the town pride, concerts at the Meridian Showground and visual arts in Grimsby Minster. I’m really looking forward to seeing how local organisations and individuals can make the most of it, working with local people to shape exciting ideas and I’d encourage all those who fit the criteria to apply.”

To access the application form for these grants, visit Grimsby Creates website and look for “Creative Ambition Pilot Fund” on the Opportunities section.

There are three points in the next six weeks that the applications will be reviewed and at each one, successful applicants will be advised within two weeks. The final deadline for submissions is 13 October.