‘Structurally unsound’ Stamford historic building to be demolished

It had been ‘botched’ over the years

There is no way to save a historic building on a major Stamford development, the council says.

The former Cummins factory is being demolished to make way for a large housing and business development.

The 1904 building – the oldest on the site – was originally going to be preserved.

However, contractors have discovered it is in such poor state that it will need to be pulled down and replaced.

South Kesteven District Council have applied to demolish it before it “comes down on its own”.

Leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said he was “extremely disappointed” by the u-turn, but the building’s condition meant that they had no option.

Once demolished, it will be replaced with a similar building which will be available for commercial uses.

“Surveys were carried out at the start of the project. But as the contract progressed, further information came to light – it had been ‘botched’ over the years,” he told a meeting.

“When pulling down the 1960s office building which had been added on, it became apparent that it couldn’t stand without it. It wasn’t structurally sound on its own.

“There is nothing that could be done due to its age and heavy industrial work which had taken place there.

“Without planning permission, it will eventually come down on its own.

“None of the demolition work has impacted its condition.

“The developer plans to reinstate a much better structure with the features on the same footprint.”

The St Martin’s Park development is a joint venture with Burghley Estates.

However, as the 1904 building is on the council section, they will bear the cost for the demolition.

Councillor Cooke told a meeting of the council’s Finance, Economic Development and Corporate Services Committee that it was progressing well.

A £1.4million contract was signed in March, with demolition now completed on all other buildings.

Asbestos had unexpectedly been found in areas, which had added to costs.

The finished development will provide 190 new homes, plus a retirement village of another 150 houses, and a series of business units.

The factory closed in 2018, at a loss of at least 300 jobs.