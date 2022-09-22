Support for business energy costs protects hundreds of North Lincolnshire jobs

The news has been welcomed by the council leader

Hundreds of jobs will be protected across North Lincolnshire following the announcement of additional support for energy costs for businesses, charities, schools and hospitals.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme – announced by the Secretary of State for Business – comes alongside the Energy Price Guarantee which was put in place for households and froze average bills at around £2,500, dependent upon usage.

This latest measure comes as gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices.

The announcement has been welcomed, particularly in North Lincolnshire where around 18,000 people work in the manufacturing sector, an energy intensive industry. Some 3,500 people also work in the hospitality sector.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This latest announcement will protect jobs here in North Lincolnshire. Global inflation, driven in a large part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was putting many businesses, particularly smaller family firms, in precarious positions.

“It will be welcome news also to charities, schools and health care providers – further protecting jobs in those sectors too. These organisations, as with our many businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, providing employment and opportunity for the people who call North Lincolnshire home.”

Through the new Government Energy Bill Relief Scheme, a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices will be provided for all non-domestic customers – including all UK businesses, the voluntary sector like charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals.

The move caps bills at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas – less than half the expected cost this winter – and removes green levies. The measures, which will be applied directly to bills, will begin in October and last for six months.

As with the Energy Price Guarantee for households, customers do not need to take action or apply to the scheme to access the support. The discount will automatically be applied to bills.

The move has been welcomed by industry bodies, with the chief executive of UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, saying: “This intervention is unprecedented, and it is extremely welcome that Government has listened to hospitality businesses facing an uncertain winter.

“We particularly welcome its inclusiveness – from the smallest companies to the largest – all of which combine to provide a huge number of jobs, which are now much more secure.”