Tattershall Farm Park targeted in second theft in as many months
The park have released video footage
A much loved Lincolnshire attraction, Tattershall Farm Park, has been targeted in a second burglary in as many months, prompting another police investigation.
Power tools, a quad bike, and other were stolen in a £25,000 burglary in the early hours of the morning on August 8. The quad bike was later recovered, and their farm park’s appeal prompted a big response before police released a CCTV footage to aid their investigation.
Tattershall Farm Park, which is located on Marsh Lane, recently posted on social media saying “last night (September 26) this happened again, any information please get in touch”. The video footage shows the offenders walking away with multiple items.
Police said they received a call about the incident just after 7am on Tuesday, September 27. Offenders stole two strimmers, a Makita tool box, a pole borer, and a strimmer helmet from one of the buildings at the farm.
Our inquiries into both incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has any information that will assist our inquiry to contact us.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 45 of September 27.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.