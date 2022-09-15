Teen dies after car comes off road in village near Spilsby

His family are being supported by specially trained officers

We are saddened to report that a 17-year-old male has now tragically died after being involved in a road collision in Welton Le Marsh last Wednesday.

We are renewing our appeal for your help.

We are investigating a single vehicle collision involving a black Seat Ibiza which came off the road on Gunby Road.

We want to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle either coming off the road or travelling around Welton Le Marsh or the surrounding area, between 11pm and 11.30pm.

We are urging members of the public to please check your dashcam footage and if you have anything which you think may help us with our enquiries please get in touch.

Email: [email protected] and add ‘Incident 509 of 7 September’ in the subject box.

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 509 of 7 September

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can report anonymously online: http://ow.ly/acbj50KJpXI