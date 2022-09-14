Thousands continue to leave tributes to The Queen at Lincoln Cathedral

10,500 candles have been lit at the Cathedral in her memory

Lincoln Cathedral has seen queues of people arriving to pay their respects since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s reign as the longest serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom came to a devastating end on September 8 when she passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

The country is now in a period of national mourning, which will last up until the day of the state funeral service.

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s funeral from a large screen in the nave at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, September 19 and there will also be a screening at the Castle.

Lincoln Cathedral will open from 8am on the day of the funeral with the screening starting at around 10am with the funeral being broadcast at 11am. There will be 600 seats available which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Eight books of condolences have already been filled, with six now out, as people continue to leave their tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while over 10,500 candles have been lit in her memory at the Cathedral.

Michelle Andrews, Marketing and Communications Manager at Lincoln Cathedral, told The Lincolnite: “It’s been a steady stream of people all day every day. It’s been solemn and respectful, and very comforting seeing people on their own or sharing with others.

“It’s gratifying for us that people feel they can come here to explore what it is that they’re feeling and being in their cathedral. It’s humbling for us to know we can support people in that way. People are spending time not just writing, but reading what others have written.”