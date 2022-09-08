Two arrested after police stop stolen vehicle at Grimsby drive-thru
Two people are in custody after being arrested after a stolen motor vehicle was located late last night (Wednesday 7 September).
A vehicle was stopped by officers from our Roads Policing Unit at a drive-thru restaurant on Birchin Way, Grimsby, early this morning (Thursday 8 September).
Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs with intent to supply, and driving without a license or insurance. Both remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 552 of 7 September.