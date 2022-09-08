Two arrested after police stop stolen vehicle at Grimsby drive-thru

A 200-year-old pub in Gosberton near Spalding will be demolished and replaced with housing.

The Duke of York has been shut since the 2020 lockdown and is too expensive to reopen, according to the application.

South Holland District Council’s planning committee had been divided over the plans and previously called for more information, however, on Wednesday night they gave them the go-ahead.

The applicant wants to replace the public house with seven new homes.

The Duke of York has been opened since at least 1881, but reports before councillors said the pandemic had a “disastrous impact” on the already struggling business.

The planning application says that the repair costs are now so steep that they are unviable.

Lucy Stevens, speaking on behalf of the application, told the committee: “I have provided everything that has been asked of me.

“Extensive financial records give a clear picture of the businesses decline over the last five years, while numerous reports also confirm the poor state of the fabric of the building.

Moving the recommendations, Councillor Christine Lawton said: “It’s always sad to see the loss of a pub.

“We’ve seen the loss of quite a few in our time but circumstances change, villages change, pubs close all the time – it’s unfortunate and it’s with some regret I support this recommendation.”

Committee chairman Councillor James Avery said: “It is sad when a pub closes. COVID has had a big effect on some of these establishments but when a public house gets to a state of disrepair that requires and awful lot of cash to make it sustainable it’s just not worth it.”

Councillor Bryan Alcock agreed but said the local population just did not support pubs enough.

“Unfortunately we’re going to see more. The general public, their tastes have changed,” he said.

The proposed housing on the site will comprise of seven three-bedroom homes, and an existing two-bedroom home.

The plans were submitted through agent Richards Architectural.