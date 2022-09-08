Overnight road closure on Lincoln’s Nettleham Road for resurfacing work this month

The B1182 is going to be closed on September 16

Following recent resurfacing works carried out – and subsequent testing of the new carriageway surface – a section of the road between Ruskin Avenue and Outer Circle Drive is being closed across next Friday night for further attention.

Testing of the current surface has highlighted failures in the freshly-laid surface that fell outside the LCC specifications required.

To maintain the high standards expected in order to maximise the lifespan of the road, it has been agreed between LCC and the contractor to re-plane off the current surface and lay a new carriageway top.

The roadworks will happen on Friday 16 September and are due to be completed on Saturday 17 September. The road will be closed when the crew is on site from 19.00 Friday until 06.00 Saturday with a diversion in place. It’s worth noting that this schedule is susceptible to change due to unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “It is unfortunate that this section of Nettleham Road did not meet out high testing specification, but we are immediately setting about addressing the issue.

“This nightwork across Friday night into early Saturday morning will ensure the least amount of disruption possible for residents and road users.

“I want to thank everyone affected by this programme of work for their patience and understanding.”