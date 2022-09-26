Two charged after multiple people injured at unauthorised Lincoln car meet

Two people have appeared at court charged with serious driving offences following a collision at an unauthorised car meet which left three pedestrians with serious injuries.

Robert Haines, 33, of Reedbush Avenue, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln, has been charged with four counts of causing serious injury whilst dangerous driving, and Bailey Davis, 20, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, has been charged with dangerous driving.

The charges come following a thorough investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Police were called to the incident at 10.16pm on 21 August 2021. It is believed to have involved three vehicles: a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a white Toyota Celica which were driving along Whisby Road, and a black Citroen C1 which was at the junction of Whisby Road and Whisby Way.

The pedestrians were left with significant injuries, as was the driver of the Citroen. Police, EMAS, fire crews, the air ambulance, and the Coast Guard helicopter were all in attendance, and the road was closed for around 10 hours while specialist officers investigated the cause of the incident.

The drivers of the Vectra and Toyota were both charged. The driver of the Citroen has not faced any charges.

Haines and Davis both appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 22. Haines pleaded guilty to all four counts and was issued with an interim disqualification order which means he is now disqualified from driving until he is sentenced. He will be sentenced at a later date to be confirmed.

Davis pleaded not guilty to his charge and has been bailed to attend Lincoln Crown Court on October 20 at 10am for a pre-trial review hearing.

ALSO READ: Five injured as cars crash into memorial spectators in Lincoln