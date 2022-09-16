Two injured in car and bus crash on A52 between Hogsthorpe and Mumby

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening

We are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a collision between a car and a bus on the A52, between Hogsthorpe and Mumby.

A red Citroen C1 and a Stagecoach single deck bus were involved in the incident which occurred at approximately 5.30pm yesterday (15 September).

The driver and passenger of the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on their dashcam, or has footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.

If you can assist with this appeal, please call 101 with incident reference 336 of 15 September.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] with the above reference number.