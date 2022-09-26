Two suffer potentially life-threatening and changing injuries at Scunthorpe car meet
Roads Policing officers are investigating a collision which happened at a car meet on the Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday 24 September at around 8.50pm.
A car is reported to have collided with two other vehicles and then into several spectators at the event.
Five people sustained serious injuries, one of those seriously injured has potentially life-threatening injuries and a second has sustained potentially life changing injuries. Several others reported minor injuries as a result of the collision.
As part of our investigations a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has now been released under investigation as we continue our enquiries.
We are now appealing for specific witnesses to the incident to get in touch with us.
If you saw the collision itself, or the aftermath, if you heard what the drivers of the vehicles said after the collision, if you have any mobile phone footage, dashcam footage or CCTV footage or you saw a red Ford Fiesta, a silver VW Golf or a white BMW 1 series in the area prior to the collision we want to hear from you.
Please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 531 of 24 September.