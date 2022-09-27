3 mins ago

Your definitive pub quiz guide for Lincoln

Looking at some of the city’s best weekly pub quizzes
| Photo: Adobe Stock

Lincoln’s pub and bar industry leaves its residents spoiled for choice when it comes to drink options in the city – and thankfully there are plenty of places that run regular pub quizzes too!

One of the British public’s favourite pastimes is a good pub quiz, spending time with friends over a few drinks and a clash of brains.

Finding a regular place for pub quizzing can be quite difficult, so we have decided to curate a list of some of the weekly pub quizzes in the city of Lincoln – all of which offer up tempting cash prizes for those who win.

Here are some of the most popular quizzes at Lincoln pubs, and when they take place:

Mondays

The Mailbox on Guildhall Street in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

  • Horse & Groom – 8.30pm weekly: £1 entry per person, maximum six people per team with £10 gift voucher for each member of winning team, as well as chance of winning ‘lock box’ of cash
  • The Mailbox – 8pm weekly: Free entry, £50 prize for winners, mobile phones banned to prevent cheating

Tuesdays

The Royal William IV pub at Brayford Wharf North. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

  • The Lion and Snake – 9pm weekly: General knowledge quiz, £1 entry fee, drinks vouchers and cumulative jackpot prize for winners
  • The Royal William IV – 8.30pm weekly but not in December: £1 per person, maximum six people per team, £10 voucher for winners, as well as chance of winning ‘lock box’ of cash, roll over if box not opened

Wednesday

The Nosey Parker. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

  • Magna Carta – 7.30pm weekly: Online kwizzbit quiz via downloadable mobile app, charity donation to EDAN Lincs for entry, £35 bar tab for winning team
  • Nosey Parker – 8.30pm weekly: £1 entry per person with cash prize for winners of online quiz, bingo session half-way through for £1 a card

Thursday

The Prince of Wales Inn is located in Lincoln’s Bailgate. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

  • The William Foster – 8pm weekly: Free entry for online quiz via We Love Quiz app, in-house prize of £20 bar tab and chance to win national prize pot of up to £1,500 each week
  • Prince of Wales – 8pm weekly: Free entry for online quiz via We Love Quiz app, in-house prize of £20 bar tab and chance to win national prize pot of up to £1,500 each week

Friday

The Golden Eagle is located on Lincoln’s lower High Street.

  • The Golden Eagle – 8pm weekly: £1 entry with winner taking home the pot of money, mixture of quiz and bingo

Sunday

| Photo: The Lincolnite

  • The Adam & Eve – 8.30pm weekly: General knowledge quiz costing £1 per person (maximum six per team) with cash prizes to be won, including “snowball jackpot”
  • Walkabout – 7.30pm weekly: Interactive quiz involving activities and challenges, £50 bar tab winning prize increases to £100 during term times for students, as well as different generous prizes each week, from TVs to consoles