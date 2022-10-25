Bakkavor factory strike on hold after fresh pay offer

A food manufacturer in Spalding has managed to postpone the walkout of over 700 staff, as new pay terms were offered under the threat of strike action.

Bakkavor’s factory in Spalding, which supplies food produce for major supermarkets across the country, was due to face major disruption between November 1 and 9 as Unite the Union organised industrial action against “poverty pay” terms for staff.

A proposed walkout of more than 700 workers had been planned, as trade unions called for fairer pay terms in light of rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

This strike action has now been put on temporary hold while union members vote on a new 6.5% wage increase offer, negotiated between Bakkavor and Unite.

After accusations of Bakkavor bosses “refusing” to give workers a “fair slice of the pie”, the agreement to delay walkouts will be welcome news and signs that negotiations are progressing.

A spokesperson for Bakkavor called the negotiations and subsequent pay offer a “positive step forward”, as the company now awaits the results of a ballot between Unite the Union members.

“Following ongoing discussions with Unite, we can confirm that we have reached an agreement that strike action will be suspended until the Union has conducted a pay ballot with its members on whether to accept our 6.5% proposal.

“We believe this is a positive step forward, as we know that our Spalding colleagues would like to resolve the pay dispute as soon as possible.”

If the offer is accepted, industrial action will be cancelled and staff will return to work as normal, but if it is rejected we can expect to see the eight days of strikes reinstated.

A Unite spokesperson said: “Strike action has been postponed while members are balloted on a new offer.”