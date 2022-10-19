Bank cards used in Lincoln stores after car break-in
Items stolen include a wallet, driving licence, and sunglasses
We are investigating an offence where a car where was broken into on Angelica Road, Lincoln.
Between 3am and 3.30am on Tuesday 4 October a blue Nissan Quashqai was broken into, and various items were stolen, including a wallet, driving licence, bank cards and sunglasses.
The bank card was subsequently used at several stores in Lincoln.
We believe the man in the image can help with our inquiries. We are appealing for information to identify the man.
We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference Niche 22000584193 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Niche 22000584193
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.