Cleethorpes bank in latest round of Natwest closures

The branch in Cleethorpes is among more than 40 being closed by Natwest as it aims to move more banking online.

Natwest has revealed plans to close 43 of its branches across the UK.

This is in addition to Natwest’s announcement in February that 32 would close, including 11 of its Royal Bank of Scotland branches. The closures will take place between January and March 2023.

The branch in Cleethorpes, which is located on Sea View Street, will close on March 7, 2023.

Natwest said it saw counter transactions for personal customers decrease in Cleethorpes by 43% when comparing January 2019 and January 2022.

In 2021, 74% of personal customers using the branch also chose to use online banking or Natwest’s mobile app.

According to the document about the branch’s closure, the nearest branch will be at Natwest Grimsby Docks on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes.