Collection Museum’s rocking new music exhibition celebrates iconic album covers

From Beethoven and Little Richard to The Strokes and Massive Attack

A new exhibition celebrating some of the most iconic album covers of all time, from Elvis Presley and The Beatles to Oasis and Kanye West, has opened in Lincoln to celebrate the innovation behind album artwork.

The Best Art Vinyl: Album Artwork Through the Ages exhibition opened at The Collection Museum in Lincoln on Saturday, October 22, and will be available for all to see until January 22 next year.

Each album cover in the exhibition is accompanied with information about the artwork, from inspirations behind it to the artist it was designed/photographed by, as well as the impact it had on the careers of the musicians it represents.

Projects from some of music’s biggest ever names, including Joy Division, The Beach Boys, Aphex Twin and Miles Davis, all include in a timeline-style collection spanning from 1949 right up to 2021.

It is part of a touring art exhibition in collaboration with Art Vinyl and The Civic, Barnsley.

The exhibition room also has a jukebox offering visitors the chance to listen to their favourite tracks while exploring the album covers.

Newspaper extracts revealing major music history in Lincolnshire are also on display, boasting about live shows from artists such as The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, right here in Lincolnshire.

A series of interactive events will accompany the exhibition, with industry-expert talks and vinyl disco nights planned over the coming weeks.

Tickets cost £5, or £3.50 for concessions, with extra fees if you wish to attend one of the scheduled events in the programme. To book your ticket, visit the Collection Museum website.

Laura Garner from the exhibitions team at The Collection Museum said: “When we think about the great albums we love, we probably think firstly about the music, our favourite tracks, and the way it makes us feel. But album artwork enhances our enjoyment of music in its own unique way, and this exhibition is a real celebration of that artistry.

“While it’s here at The Collection, we’re also inviting visitors to get involved and contribute their own favourite vinyl album to the display, and even share their favourite music memory via the Museum of Music Memories.”