Cost of living crisis and Putin’s war: Lincolnshire MPs on Sunak’s priorities

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must address the cost of living crisis and continue to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, according to Lincolnshire MPs.

Rishi Sunak became the first person of colour to be named Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, as he won a largely unopposed vote of MPs following Liz Truss’ resignation.

After the previous PM lasted just 45 days in the job, Sunak will be the third Prime Minister in 2022 and is looking to stabilise the Conservative party, but opposition benches continue to call for a General Election to allow the general public a say in who leads the country.

He has now assembled his Cabinet and will be starting to stamp his authority on some of the biggest issues facing the UK right now – but what will his priorities be?

‘Prioritise addressing cost of living and protecting Ukraine’

The Lincolnite asked Greater Lincolnshire’s Members of Parliament to pinpoint the priorities for Sunak in the first days of his tenure, and the general response pointed towards the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney voiced his public support for Boris Johnson in the initial leadership race, only for Johnson to announce he won’t be running. He, however, confirmed that Rishi Sunak has his “full support”.

Mr McCartney stated that it was “vital” for the pledges made to his constituents in the 2019 General Election manifesto are upheld, as well as accusing Sir Keir Starmer and his “hard-left” Labour Party of “talking down Lincoln and the whole country”.

Lincoln’s Conservative Member of Parliament said: “I am fully confident that our new Prime Minister will deliver for the people of Lincoln and the Country as a whole. He of course has my full support.

“We made clear pledges to the people at the last General Election, which led to the election again of a Conservative MP. It is vital that we continue our focus on these, as well as tackling the range of new issues that are a result of the pandemic and Putin’s war.

“There have been huge levels of investment into the city since we have had a Conservative Government – and a Conservative Member of Parliament. From improving our transport system, with much more still to come, alongside turning Lincoln into a beacon for education, heritage and jobs.”

Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, said: “Clearly the most important issue is to deal with the impact of the downturn in the world economy, namely inflation and the range of issues that affect the cost of living.”

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh said he is “looking forward” to working with Rishi Sunak, and urged his fellow MPs to unite around the new Prime Minsiter.

Sir Edward says: “I look forward to working with Rishi Sunak and I send him my congratulations and best wishes on being appointed Prime Minister.

“We have many challenges to face, not least of all the cost of living crisis and a war in Eastern Europe. I urge my fellow MPs to unite behind Rishi so that we can deliver the people’s priorities and get on with the work of government.

“That is what voters expect of us and that is what we must do.”

