Costa suddenly closes at Lincoln St Marks centre
A coffee casualty for St Marks
Costa Coffee’s beans have been roasted at the St Marks store in Lincoln, as it closes without warning.
The store on Station Street has been a feature of St Marks Shopping Centre for a number of years, but it abruptly called time on business in the area by closing down.
A sign has been put up in the window to confirm the closure of the world famous coffee company’s branch, along with an additional written sign thanking customers for their support over the years.
The sign reads: “To all our regular customers over the years, thank you! Thank you for all your custom, all the support and all the memories! We will miss you all so much. Love, St Marks Costa team”.
The store has also disappeared from the list of food and drink facilities on the St Marks website, leaving the shopping centre with just Caffe Nero, Pizza Hut, Toby Carvery and Tesco Express in that field now.
It is the latest in a fairly long line of store closures at St Marks in recent times, including the likes of Boots, Debenhams, Lakeland, GAP, Fresh Local & Wild, Argos and Sharps.
However, it is merely a minor dent in the Costa empire across Lincoln and surrounding areas, with more stores scattered across the city for coffee lovers to get their caffeine fix – whether it be the drive-thru on Sandpiper Road or the stores at the Carlton Centre, Valentine Retail Park, the High Street and more.