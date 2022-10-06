Councillors approve Lincoln village development ‘with regret’

Union members at a picket line outside the BT call centre in Lincoln say they’re ‘more determined than ever’ in their fight for fairer pay terms with the company – as they are joined by 999 call handlers in defiant strike action.

Members of the Communications Workers Union have been at loggerheads with telecommunications company BT and Openreach for a number of months now, after they were left feeling insulted by a proposed £1,500 pay rise in April this year.

Union members claim this pay rise would be insufficient and actually translate to a real terms pay cut, given the rising cost of living and soaring inflation rates.

BT defended the offer, calling it the “highest pay award in more than 20 years”, saying they won’t be returning to the pay review for the remainder of the year.

Despite this, the CWU remains vigilant and determined to find a resolution that works for all parties, and have arranged for industrial action to take place across the country.

Jonathan Bellshaw, a member of the CWU for 17 years, told The Lincolnite: “The company are still refusing to discuss with us, despite the fact that people are struggling more and more every day.

“I think people are actually more determined now, BT clearly thought we’d be disheartened by the lack of progress but they couldn’t be more wrong. We have strong resolve and our spirit hasn’t been broken.”

30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers have walked out on strike in recent months and will do the same throughout October – this time joined by around five hundred 999 emergency call operators.

This decision was made following outrage at the company’s apparent refusal to negotiate with union representatives, drafting in 999 workers after initially agreeing that they’d be exempt from strike action to ensure a certain number of people were available to work.

The relevance and importance of 999 workers to this union is large. When you call emergency services, it is a BT operator who will connect you to the relevant authorities.

Jonathan Bellshaw added: “The 999 call handlers voted for industrial action, and we took the decision to protect them and highlight just how unhappy these workers were with their job terms and conditions.

“These people are some of the lowest paid in the sector, but the 999 service would collapse without them. It’s a difficult decision but they just can’t put up with it anymore.”

Union members outside the BT call centre off Ruston Way in Lincoln protested by wearing masks of BT CEO Philip Jansen’s face.

Jansen received a 32% pay rise in 2021, and will now earn £3.5 million a year – while BT shareholders were also paid roughly £700 million collectively last year.

These figures have sparked anger and frustration for the CWU, who say that some BT workers require food banks to afford their survival, despite being in full time work.

Workers are currently on their fifth day of the most recent strike action, with a sixth day planned for Monday, October 10 – and a further two days on October 20 and 24.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.

“999 operators are using foodbanks, they’re worried about the bills and are being stretched to the limit.

“It’s no surprise that the goodwill of workers has run dry, and that services will now be hampered.

“BT management clearly has no appreciation of their workers’ value – but this union does, and we will keep on fighting this company’s attempt to plunge its workers into even further hardship.”

The Lincolnite has contacted BT for a statement.