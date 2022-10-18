Dad and baby girl die in crash with lorry on A10

A 22-year-old father and his 18-month old baby who died in a crash with a lorry driven by a Grantham man on the A10 near Chittering in Cambridgeshire have been named by police.

William and Eve Jesson, of Dagenham, Essex, were in a blue Ford Fiesta which was travelling south along the A10 before it was in a collision with a lorry at 2.50pm on Saturday, October 15.

Mr Jesson, who was driving the Ford Fiesta, and his daughter were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Two further passengers from the car were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge – a woman in her 20s who is in a critical condition, and a three-year-old girl who has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The lorry jack-knifed in the collision and crashed into a water-filled ditch. The driver – a man in his 40s from Grantham – suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle – a woman in her 80s from Downham Market – whose bronze Ford Fiesta was struck by the lorry as it entered the ditch, was uninjured and also remained at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made.

A statement released by the family of the two victims said: “William was the best son, father, brother and uncle anyone could ask for. He was such a kind-hearted man and the best dad to his girls and partner to his fiancée.

“He was kind, caring and made us laugh with his silly ways. He will be forever in our hearts and memories. Nothing will be the same without him, he was just a ray of sunshine and lit up a room.

“Eve was in this world for such a short period of time, but blessed us every day with her beautiful smile, her baby growls and her sweet nature. She made our hearts melt with pride.

“As a whole family we love you both so much and you will both be forever missed.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which a father and his young daughter have lost their lives. Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened, and while we spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the incident to please get in touch if they haven’t done so already.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is being urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police online or via 101 quoting incident 257 of October 15.