Man ‘knocked unconscious and suffers head injuries’ in Scunthorpe

We are appealing for witnesses and potential victims following an incident in the early hours of Sunday 9 October on Frodingham Road in Scunthorpe.

At around 1.50am a man is reported to have assaulted one man, knocking him unconscious and inflicting head injuries, he is also to have potentially injured others who have not come forward yet.

A man was arrested and has subsequently been released on conditional bail as we continue with our enquiries.

We are appealing for witnesses and for any further victims of this incident to come forward as we believe there are likely to be other people who were potentially assaulted.

If you have any information that would help with our investigations, please call us on our no-emergency number 101 quoting log 53 of 9 October 2022.