Developer looks to build Lincoln centre flats over car park

Plans to build 24 flats above a Lincoln car park have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

Robert Marsden, of Lincoln One and Lincoln Two, has applied for permission for the Hungate development to the City of Lincoln Council.

As part of the plans, which sit to the rear of 2-22 Corporation Street and a number of properties on the High Street, car parking would be retained underneath the new build with the flats spread out over the rest of the five storey property.

They would include a mix of 12 one-bed and 12 two-bed apartments.

A design and access statement submitted to the council said the development was on a brownfield site and would “make the most efficient use of the available land”.

“There is demand for these modest one and two bed flats within this location given how the city centre has undergone both expansion and rejuvenation the demand for them will increase further,” said the document.

The build will also feature environmentally friendly aspects including solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

The report notes the scheme will be comparable in sites to some other schemes but has been “scaled back considerably” compared to previous applications.

“The scheme is such that it has been stepped back in layers to the central area of the site so as to reduce impact to the neighbouring properties,” said the document.

“The external appearance of the buildings has been informed by the current character and appearance of the current and surrounding buildings and the proposed should greatly enhance the current buildings,” it added.

The plans can be viewed in full on the City of Lincoln Council’s planning portal here.