Christmas Market and Illuminate Parade returning to Boston

Boston Christmas Market and Illuminate Parade is returning again this year to Boston Town Centre and welcomes residents, visitors, friends and families to a very popular Christmas event.

Starting on Thursday 24th November at 12noon there will be a Christmas Market in the Market Place which will consist of Christmas-themed market stalls, food stalls and small children’s rides available for people to browse at their leisure through until 8pm. There will be outdoor entertainment with a street organist, singers, performers, elves, snow globe, stilt walkers and more.

From 4pm onwards there will be street and pop-up entertainment throughout the town with Transported Arts undertaking the ‘Illuminate Parade’ on the theme of ‘осветявам’ – Bulgarian for Illuminate from 5.30pm, and in the form of trails around the town centre throughout the duration of the event.

In addition St Botolph’s Church will also be bringing you some indoor festive entertainment from 12noon with Christmas music and song extravaganza, Christmas arts and crafts, Christmas trails, Christmas selfie photo opportunities, fun giant games and a face painter, with the return of the ever popular Reindeer located outside on the Church grounds from 4pm until 8pm.

The programme of Music and Song Extravaganza in the church is as follows, this will also be relayed into the Market Place via intercom systems at certain times throughout the day:

12.45pm – Singing for Fun

1.30pm – The Home Nursery

2pm – Tower Road Academy

3pm – Park Academy

3.30pm – Wyberton Primary School

4.15pm – Mash-up Band – Haven High Academy

5pm – Miss Sarah Jane

5.45pm – Grantham Rock Choir

6.30pm – The Beonna Choir

7pm – St Botolph Choir

7.30pm – Coastal Community Choir

We are pleased to announce Pescod Square Shopping Centre will also be offering late night shopping with Santa Claus available to visit from 4pm to 8pm.

Endeavour FM will also be broadcasting live throughout the day.

Cllr Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre, said: “It has been a tough few years for everyone and we are once again delighted to be able to bring some Christmas spirit to the town. There is some great entertainment lined up for our residents and visitors and I do hope that everyone can pop along and get into the Christmas spirit.

“We also have a new Christmas tree coming to town which will shine throughout the festive period and into the New Year.”

Following this day full of fun we have:

Festive Market and Santa Fun Run on Sunday 11th December 2022

Festive Market entertainment and children’s Fun Fair, from 10am until 3pm in Boston Market Place. The event consists of market stalls in the Market Place accompanied by children’s fun fair, Christmas-themed stalls and food venders, with entertainment including face painting, stilt walkers and performers.

5k Santa Fun Run 10am to 11am (starting in Central Park).

Boston Community Runners are the lead on the delivery of the 5k Santa Fun Run.