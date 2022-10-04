Full road closure for resurfacing works in Immingham
The disruption should only last for one day
North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out minor carriageway resurfacing works on Orkney Place in Immingham.
The works will include the resurfacing of a section of the carriageway on Orkney Place between houses number 2 and 15. The works will take one day to complete.
To enable these works to be completed safely, a full-road closure will be in place between 7:30am and 6pm on Monday 10 October.
There will be no vehicular access during the above working hours and on-street parking will be suspended.
Please support the contractor by not parking vehicles on the carriageway or footpath in the works location. Footpath access will be maintained at all times. Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles as well.
Every effort will be made to minimise disruption throughout the works. However, please be aware that some elements will be noisy.
The council, EQUANS, and contractor EC Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.