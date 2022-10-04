In court: Lincolnshire man who put his hands around his partner’s throat

His partner wishes to continue the relationship

A Moulton man who put his hands around his partner’s throat for a few seconds will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Liam Crane, 19, denied a charge of intentional strangulation but pleaded guilty to an offence of battery relating to the incident on June 14 this year.

Crane, of Shivean Gate, Moulton, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service would not be seeking a trial on the intentional strangulation and criminal damage charges following Crane’s plea to battery.

Mr Cranmer-Brown told the hearing: “The Crown’s case is the defendant for a short period had his hands around her throat, for a few seconds, leaving a few marks.”

The court heard Crane’s partner is just 17 and does not ask for a restraining order to be made against him as she wishes to continue with their relationship.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Crane was currently prevented from having any contact with the victim because of his bail conditions, and asked for the police to check if it was correct that she wanted to continue with the relationship.

Mark Knowles, defending Crane, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of probation report on him.

“This is a young man who has ADHD,” Mr Knowles told the court.

“I understand it is medicated. We can put some proof of that on the system before the sentence hearing.

“Clearly the prosecution also have to check the current situation with the complainant.”

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to adjourn sentence on Crane until 11 November 11 Lincoln Crown Court.

But the Judge warned Crane: “I am not making any promises about sentence because I am adjourning for a report.

“Domestic abuse is taken very seriously by this court.”

Crane was granted bail on condition that he does not contact the victim or attend two addresses in Spalding.