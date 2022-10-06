In pictures: Lincoln College students celebrate graduation

A big well done to everyone!

Hundreds of students, and their proud friends and families, attended Lincoln College’s annual graduation ceremony held at the historic Lincoln Cathedral.

The new graduates and their families then joined local dignitaries, prominent employers and college staff for a graduation reception at The Drill to continue their celebrations on Tuesday, October 4.

Students received their degrees from a wide range of subjects, including Business, Computer Science, Clinical Herbalism, Acupuncture, Construction, Engineering, Musical Instrument Crafts, and Teaching.

Guest of honour Daniel Wilkinson was awarded companionship of Lincoln College for his contribution to educational institution.

He gave an inspiring addressed, followed by a speech from Sports Coaching, Education and Development graduate Gemma Bell.

Mark Locking, Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO, said: “What a wonderful celebration of the amazing achievements of our higher education students.

“This is always one of my favourite events of the year as our teachers who have worked so hard get to see the look of pride on our graduates’ faces and those of their families.

“And how fitting for it to take place during the week that we celebrate World Teachers Day. We are so immensely proud of the work of our higher and further education teachers through some tough times in recent years.”

Matthew Harrison, who studied Business and Management and graduated with a First-Class honours degree, said said: “I’m really happy I did the course. The smaller class sizes and support from the tutors and other students was something that you won’t get anywhere else. I’d highly recommending the degree for anyone interested.”

Georgia Davey, who graduated from Mechanical Engineering, added: “I chose to study at Lincoln College because I really liked the setting and loved the campus. Hopefully after graduation my aspirations are to join the Royal Air Force.”

See the rest of the photo gallery below: