It’s a trend! CUPP becomes third bubble tea shop to open in Lincoln

A new bubble tea site in Lincoln promises drinks that are “better than Fairtrade” with a unique blend of house-made ingredients and Instagrammable aesthetics.

CUPP is the latest store to open at Lincoln’s redeveloped Cornhill Quarter, moving into the former John Greed site and opening its doors to the public on Friday, September 30.

It is the latest addition to the bubble tea empire forming across the country, as the Taiwanese tea-based beverage continues to strike a chord in the United Kingdom.

Bubble tea is a drink that mixes tea with milk, fruit and/or fruit juices, blended typically with chewy tapioca balls, but it can be made with other toppings and different strands of tea.

CUPP sells a wide variety of flavours in-store, from hot and cold drinks to fresh coffee and quirky fruit-flavoured bubble tea.

It is the third bubble tea store to open in Lincoln, following Bubble Avenue and Chatime‘s arrivals to the city over the last 12 months.

The store’s opening has created ten new jobs in the city, four full-time and six part-time, as well as a new spot for the local residents to enjoy a refreshing drink.

Simone Howlett, manager at the Lincoln store, says the “freshness” of CUPP’s drinks are what will set it apart from the rest, as the emerging bubble tea trend continues to spread across the city and beyond.

She told The Lincolnite: “Bubble tea has definitely been driven by TikTok and social media as a whole, it’s a very attractive looking drink.

“It’s a really different concept, there truly is no other drink like it – and typically speaking, people try it for the first time and get hooked on it!

“We use house-made fruit purees as well as organic milk and have our own house blend of coffee, it’s really an incredible product.”

Simone also claims that CUPP’s drinks are “better than Fairtrade” due to the direct nature of how the suppliers get their coffee beans. A roaster in Bristol gets the product direct from farms before sending them to the stores across the country.

CUPP is open at Lincoln’s redeveloped Cornhill Quarter seven days a week, between the hours of 11am and 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends.