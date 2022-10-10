Lincoln Cathedral hosts thousands for village school’s 70th anniversary
Marking a big milestone for the school
William Farr Church of England Comprehensive School in Welton recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with a landmark ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral attended by over 2,000 people.
The school was opened in 1952 – the same year as Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne – when the Rev William Farr spent his life savings on buying land for a new educational facility.
The school, built on the site of the former WWII bomber station at RAF Dunholme Lodge, was named after the Welton clergyman when he died in 1955. It still maintains an RAF Book of Remembrance which honours those stationed at the base who served and died during the war.
Pupils, staff and special guests attended Lincoln Cathedral to mark the special anniversary for the school on October 5, 2022.
Students, ferried to the cathedral in 24 coaches, along with VIPs including former headteachers, staff and Governors, heard a series of readings and musical performances from the school choir and soloists.
Headteacher Jonathan Knowler told the assembled crowd that the school had survived for 70 years because of the core values “cementing our foundations”.
He said: “The friendship, compassion, perseverance, wisdom, respect and responsibility which allows you all to live our vision on a daily basis and prepare you to leave school with the skills and confidence to be able to take your place in the world as well rounded educated and respectful individuals with a strong moral and ethical compass.
“This is why we have stood the test of time.”
The school has had its fair share of Royal visit. In 1996 the Queen and Prince Phillip visited to open the new humanities building. In 2004 additional facilities for mathematics were opened by Prince Edward.
In 2018 and 2019, the school was recognised nationally for being in the top 20% of non-elective schools for attainment based on data from the Department of Education and Ofsted.
Mr Knowler added: “To see our whole school community, past and present, assembled to honour the school’s history, progress and achievements was a very special moment.
“The school has had an incredible journey from its early days to the thriving school community it is today and so many people have played an important part in that journey.”