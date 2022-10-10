COVID survivor returns to Lincoln ICU to thank staff who saved his life

He had been placed in an induced coma after contracting the virus

A former COVID-19 patient has returned to Lincoln County Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to thank the team of staff who saved his life.

Gordon Blackburn was rushed to hospital in October 2020 after collapsing at his home, and was taken in by the team from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The team treated him ‘as if he was a family member of their own’, as Gordon was unable to have family by his bedside due to visitor restrictions at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

His family were given daily telephone calls as Gordon, from Wragby, required a tracheostomy – an incision at the front of his neck for a tube to be placed in his windpipe – in order to help him breathe.

He was placed on a continuous positive air pressure machine and placed into an induced coma as Lincoln County Hospital staff began treatment.

After being transferred to a hospital in Leicester for continued treatment, Gordon was eventually discharged and spent six weeks in a care home for rehabilitation.

During this time, he had to learn how to walk, talk and eat normally again. The side effects of having COVID-19 continue to affect him to this day.

Gordon’s wife Yvonne explained: “I got COVID-19 and about a fortnight later, Gordon got it too. Gordon felt dizzy, lost use of his legs and collapsed in the bathroom.

We called for an ambulance and the paramedics found his oxygen levels were dangerously low. They took him to hospital and we assumed it was for some more tests, but I didn’t see him again in person until five months later.

“It felt like we were on a perpetual roundabout. He had good days and bad days. We twice had calls to say the team didn’t think he was going to make it.”

Gordon and Yvonne returned to the ICU to thank the team who aided Gordon’s recovery, and also presented a £300 donation on behalf of the Age Concern group in Wragby.

Gordon said: “We’re hoping the unit can use the money towards helping people who can’t come to the unit stay in touch with their loved ones. We cannot say thank you enough to everyone.”

One particular staff member given praise was ICU sister Donna Eaton, who provided one-to-one specialist care during Gordon’s ordeal.

Donna said: “It was very emotional to see Gordon again. We look after people who are incredibly unwell, but once they’re well enough to leave the unit or are moved to somewhere else, we do not always see them again.

“Seeing someone who you helped to care for is a very good feeling. We are very grateful to Gordon and Wragby’s Age Concern group for their kind donation.”