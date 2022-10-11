Lincoln leisure options STACK up with new complex at former train station

A food, drinks and entertainment complex is coming to the old St Marks Railway Station site in Lincoln, and it could be finished by late spring next year.

The former Argos store at St Marks Shopping Centre will soon become STACK Lincoln, after City of Lincoln Council granted permission for a transformation of the site.

This scheme, developed by North East company Danieli Group, will include five bars, ten street food outlets, a large coffee shop, roof terrace and a central plaza area with a balcony.

Danieli Group already run two container villages under the STACK blanket in Newcastle and Sunderland, and the next stage of the company’s progression is to bring the idea elsewhere in the country.

It is expected that the STACK Lincoln development will create 160 jobs in the process, and plans are for the work start from Monday, October 17 and hopefully finish by late spring 2023.

It is a big change for the historic site, formerly St Marks Church before booming a train station and most recently an Argos store as part of St Marks Shopping Centre.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, believe the plans will bring a real boost to the area.

“STACK Sunderland and STACK Newcastle have been incredibly popular and successful,” he said.

“It’s a much loved brand which provides a great experience for visitors of all ages.

“We have huge plans to roll out the STACK brand nationally and are delighted to have Lincoln as our first site outside of the North East and to be able to breathe new life into this amazing building.”

Valerie Johnson, Centre Manager at St Marks Shopping Centre, said it was a great development for the area.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome STACK to St Marks,” she said.

“This is a fantastic addition to the scheme and the old train station provides a unique backdrop to this exciting concept. We believe STACK will be incredibly popular with the people of Lincoln.”