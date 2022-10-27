Lincolnshire accountants expand into Essex

Streets Chartered Accountants, a top 40 UK accountancy practice with its roots in Lincolnshire, has merged with the Colchester and Mersea island bractice of Whittles, a mid-tier multi regional practice.

Rachel Skells, the lead partner for Whittles, said: “Myself and my fellow partners made the decision to merge the firm with Streets because we believe it is in the best interests for all concerned. In terms of size, a three-bartner firm has the benefits of a boutique firm but also a number of underlying challenges. Now that Whittles is part of a wider thriving practice, we can confidently promise greater continuity of service to our clients and greatly improved career prospects for our team.”

Streets Managing Partner Paul Tutin said: “With Streets’ existing offices across the East of England, including Cambridge and Newmarket and further south in Stevenage and London, we have been looking to establish a presence in Essex.

“Whilst many large firms have moved to more regional models, Streets remains committed to and focused on rooking after clients that live, work and pperate businesses in the local area.

This approach is very much at the heart of our strategic focus for growth which is likely to include further mergers of likeminded firms. Our aspiration is to become a top 20 UK practice by 2030.”