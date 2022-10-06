Lincolnshire adventurer ends up in hospital after gruelling world record attempt

He had to finish almost a day early for medical reasons

An adventurer from Grantham enjoyed his Scottish surroundings despite ending up in hospital and having to wrap up his world record challenge a day early.

Ross Edgley, 36, was aiming to break two world records for the longest ever tideless open-water swim which he started in the wild waters of Scotland on September 21.

The aim was to swim non-stop over three days and to cover 100 miles in the water.

In preparation for the challenge, Ross was eating 10,000 calories a day to fuel his training and gain 10kg, to help his body stay insulated from the cold during what he hoped would be the longest ever swim of Loch Ness.

Along the way he had to contend with harsh weather conditions and had to frequently refuel his body to keep going.

Unfortunately, after 52 hours in the water Ross needed urgent medical attention and ended up getting Cellulitis, so had to stop almost a day before his original target.

Ross told BBC Look North: “It works out basically you’ve got to eat 120 grams of carbs every hour on the hour…It’s almost like trying to to eat while getting hit by four foot waves while being blindfolded….like trying to eat in a washing machine.”

He added: “We definitely wanted more and I think without certain ailments and things like that we could have gone on more, so there was slight disappointment, I’ll be completely honest. But for all of that hardship, Loch Ness will just reward you with an incredible sunrise and sunset.”

In November 2018, Ross became the first person in history to swim around mainland Great Britain, completing the feat of 1,780 miles, and up to 12 hours a day, in 157 days.