Man on Sex Offenders Register after girls followed in Skegness

Another man was released without any further action

Update, 13 October, 11.20am

A 34-year-old man has been released without any further action. The second arrested man, aged 41, has been given a caution and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Original release:

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault in Skegness.

Our Force Control Room received a report that two girls had been followed and approached by two men in Scarborough Avenue at around 11.18pm on 11 October.

The girls are aged 15 and 14.

Following a swift response, two male suspects, aged 41 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. They remain in police custody and will be questioned in due course.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “We received this report at 11.18pm and our officers attended and arrested two male suspects at 11.25pm in Scarborough Avenue.

“We take all reports of this nature and any other crime very seriously.

“We would like to appeal for anyone with any information in relation to this to contact us on 101, quoting incident 471 of 11 October.”