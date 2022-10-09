Missing: Brad from the Lincoln area

We are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward following an incident in High Street, Lincoln in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 9 October).

Response officers on pro-active patrol in the city centre were alerted to reports that a group of men outside McDonalds were being aggressive towards a man inside the venue at around 3.45am. As officers intervened to disperse the group, one of the men approached the victim outside of the entrance and punched him to the face, causing him to fall on the ground, before the suspect made off from the scene.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and a short time later, a 23-year-old man was found bottom of Sincil Dike. Following assistance from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to get him out of the Dike, the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

During this time, the victim left the scene and we now wish to locate him to help us with our enquiries. We would also be keen to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the assault, or captured it on mobile phones.

If you can help with our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch: