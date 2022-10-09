Missing: Brad from the Lincoln area
We are appealing for help to find Brad, 28
We are concerned for the welfare of 28-year-old Brad, who is missing from the Long Leys Road area of Lincoln. He was last seen at seen at 10.40am this morning.
He is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, bald with green eyes, a ginger beard, and tattoos. He was last seen wearing black trainers, blue jeans, green jumper and a baseball cap.
He may be in the city and surrounding areas, and also has links to the Gainsborough area.
If you have seen Brad, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 140 of 9 October.