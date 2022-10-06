More locals slate controversial Louth parklets

Local residents in Louth have been giving their views on the controversial parklets, with one woman saying they are a “complete waste of money” and she would rather they were “dumped in the middle of the North Sea”.

Lincolnshire Police were called to investigate incidents of vandalism to the pair of divisive parklets, and on Tuesday, October 4 the force released video footage of a man they wish to identify. The video shows him flexing his biceps as he appears to be trying to take the furniture.

Each unit costs around £16,000 and Lincolnshire County Council said the parklets are there to encourage pedestrians to slow down and enjoy the town’s relaxing pace, according to BBC Look North.

Louth locals spoke to BBC Look North about the parklets with one woman saying it has been a “complete waste of money”. When asked if she would sit down on it she said “no way, I will not be seen dead on there”.

In response to what should happen next she added that they should be “totally removed, preferably dumped in the middle of the North Sea”.

A local man said: “It’s a lovely town Louth and they’ve just gone and ruined it by putting like two skips (there), that’s what they look like.” He does agree to sit on them with BBC Look North’s reporter, adding “it doesn’t even fit with the character of this street does it, it’s an absolute waste of money”.

However, one woman said: “I think it’s great, it’s good to have something different, change is good,” but she also thinks the county council has “overspent”.