New date for ‘A Better Deal For Workers Rally’ in Lincoln

A new date has been set for a rally in Lincoln where trade unions and the public will join forces in calling for better deals for workers.

Lincolnshire has already been feeling the strain of a series of strike action across multiple sectors calling for increased pay terms and better job conditions.

‘A Better Deal For Workers Rally’ in Lincoln had been due to take place last month, but was postponed following the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The event has now been rescheduled and will begin outside the Cardinal’s Hat pub on Lincoln High Street at 10.30am on Saturday, October 15.

The rally will involve multiple trade unions, such as Unison, NASUWT (The Teachers’ Union), the GMB and Unite the Union, while the public are also invited to take part.

After the march, there will be a family fun day being held at Southside, LN5 8DW between 12pm and 4pm.

2022 has seen some of the biggest strikes in a generation, whether it be the the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport, or the Communication Workers Union walking out of BT and Openreach offices after a claim that wages were so low, some staff had to set up food banks for their colleagues.

Bradley Wall, organiser of the event and member of the Teachers’ Union (NASUWT), previously told The Lincolnite that real terms pay cuts have become synonymous with the “austerity programme” of the government, and is calling for more to be done.

He said: “Like many other parts of the public sector over the last decade, real terms pay has taken a significant cut under the Conservatives’ austerity programme.

“Teachers’ real terms pay has depreciated by 20%. This isn’t sustainable – not least due to hikes in energy and food bills – and Enough is Enough.

“The NASUWT is calling on the government to offer a significant restorative pay increase for teachers. If not the recruitment and retention crisis that has now hit the profession will only exacerbate.”

A spokesperson for the GMB Union, one of those attending the rally, previously said: “It’s imperative that trade unions work together in highlighting the needs of the workforce in the varying job sectors across the UK.

For so long the Dickensian ethos that has been allowed to flourish in the UK government is now proving harmful to the working person.

“Many are having to work longer hours to afford an ever-rapidly increasing cost of living, working families’ constant reliance on food banks to eat, the imbalance of work/ home life status and the constant abuse of a workforce by employers, whose rights should be legally protected.

“The rights of the trade unions should be protected, not abolished, like the current government want it to be, to enable us to continue to be the ‘voice’ of our membership, to stand up for the rights of the workforce, that those that went before us, fought hard to establish.”

Another union taking part is Unison, the largest trade union in the United Kingdom, covering members predominantly in the public service.

A Unison spokesperson previously said: “Lincolnshire county branch of Unison are supporting the rally to raise awareness of the issues facing our members in the current economic crisis.

“We are looking forward to a great day our with all of our sister trade union colleagues and members and making it a fun day for all of our members and activists and the people of Lincoln and surrounding areas.”