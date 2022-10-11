“£5,000 a seat!” Louth Parklet vandals strike with spray paint

Opponents to the Louth Active Travel Scheme Parklets installed on Mercer Row have again stepped up their attacks on the controversial features, this time with a series of graffiti messages.

The words painted in white appeared along the town’s high street overnight and include “£62,000” with an arrow to the parklet (four were purchased for that as the total cost, only two have been installed so far), “CIII (Charles Third) would hate these”, “£5,000 a seat” and “We are Louth” with an arrow-pierced heart below it.

The latest incident is the fourth in a series of events which have seen the parklets damaged, with seating removed and the wooden bases left without their key features.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “This is a terrible way to behave. Whoever is responsible has defaced a public road and further drawn the reputation of Louth publicly downwards.

“It is this that residents and potential visitors to the area will see and remember. These actions are not acceptable, and we won’t tolerate vandalism to public property. The matter has been passed to the police for further investigation along previous incidents, including the release of CCTV footage last week in a bid to identify the individuals concerned.

“Taxpayer’s money, at this time of hardship in every sector, will be used to clean this graffiti away so that people can go about their business in Louth without being subjected to more vandalism,” said Councillor Davies.

“This is yet another example of the Louth Active Travel Scheme not being allowed to run its course by a minority of people whose response isn’t to have a conversation or put their views across to the Louth Transport Board or us directly, but to destroy and vandalise what many others have used and enjoyed. “The philosophy behind the scheme is valid and a trial with a lifespan of 18-months. We have already seen that the Parklets were being widely supported by use, proving the need for this sort of behavioural change opportunity in Louth.

“Controversial as they may have proved to be, the ATF has provoked the conversation about a sustainable future that so clearly needed to be had.

“We will know take what has happened and use that as the base for further conversations with the Louth Transport Board later this month to discuss there what the future of transport provision is for the town.”

A meeting of Louth Town Council is set to take place at 6.40pm on Monday, October 17, at at St James Church 6.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police have asked for witnesses to report any information to 101, quoting incident 83 of 11 October.