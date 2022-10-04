New safe space for parents to feed babies in Scunthorpe
It aims to support breastfeeding mothers too
A dedicated area for parents to feed their babies has opened in St Johns Market in Scunthorpe Town Centre.
The new safe space that is located on the second floor of St John’s Market was opened as part of National Breastfeeding Week.
It provides parents with a discreet area to feed their babies and aims to support breastfeeding mothers to confidently feed their babies in public.
All new parents are welcome to use the space, where they can sit and relax in the comfortable chairs, and enjoy the soft toys, and books with their baby.
Cllr Julie Reed, cabinet member for Children and Families said: “Breastfeeding is one of the most natural things we can do and of great benefit to developing babies. Providing a comfortable space to do so for those that prefer not to feed in public view is vital for new parents.”
Alison Jollands, North Lincolnshire Council’s Public Health Coordinator, said: “There are several health benefits from breastfeeding such as helping to protect the baby from illness and infections. It can also protect mothers from breast and ovarian cancers and heart disease.
“Some mums have felt unable to feed their babies in public spaces due to the reaction of others and whilst we absolutely champion baby feeding wherever you are when your baby is hungry, we must also provide a safe place for those that prefer to do so in a private space.”
For advice and support with breastfeeding call the Baby Feeding Team on 07900 567052.