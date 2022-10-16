New task force to tackle cost of living crisis in Lincolnshire

A new task force has been set up to review the impacts caused by the cost of living through the autumn and winter this year.

Lincolnshire councils, alongside stakeholder groups including the Integrated Care Board, health and care providers, faith and community groups, and local businesses have come together to help support residents.

The new task force will also harness effort across all partners to help in supporting, where possible, the communities of Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire councils have set up Cost of Living Support pages to highlight what support is available within their areas. They can be accessed as follows:

Connect to Support Lincolnshire, which is an online information and advice library, community directory and marketplace for adults in Lincolnshire, will also be regularly updated with support for residents in the county.

This can be accessed here [Connect to Support Lincolnshire | Lincolnshire]

Councillor Owen Bierley, leader at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Through partnership working we hope to maximise knowledge and signpost what help is available to our residents across the county.

“We will work together with partners to do all that we can to give residents relevant and updated information and support which may help them during what we know will be a difficult autumn/winter for many.”