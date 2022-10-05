Nine years and six months in jail for knife and hammer attacker

A man who attacked a woman in her 50s with a knife and hammer and threw scalding water over a man in his 20s has been jailed for nine years and six months.

The assault by Mark Hough, 55, previously of Manchester Way, Grantham, left the woman with multiple puncture wounds and the man with burns to his body.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how officers were called to reports of an assault involving three people in Manchester Way, Grantham at 9.51pm on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

Hough had been in the property with the younger victim when they began to argue, and a short while later, he threw scalding water from a pan over the victim. Fifteen minutes after that assault, the woman arrived at the property and an argument broke out, after which Hough picked up a knife and proceeded to stab her multiple times before striking her with a hammer.

She managed to escape to a neighbour’s property before calling police. Thanks to a swift response by officers, Hough was arrested near to the scene a short time later.

He was initially charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which he pleaded not guilty to. He later admitted responsibility for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, as well the ABH charge.

Lead officer in the investigation with Grantham Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Detective Constable Lee Papworth, said the successful court result was down to a thorough investigation involving officers and staff from the CID, forensics, response officers, and PCSOs, as well as CPS.

He said: “This was a sustained attack on two individuals who, after healing from their physical wounds, will now forever live with the emotional scars of being on the receiving end of such as vicious assault.

“I would like to thank the victims for their cooperation with our investigation, and I hope that the sentence Hough has been handed will now enable to them to move forward.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in the investigation, from witnesses to the officers and staff and officers conducting enquiries at the scene and in the months after.

“This case highlights the horrific impact using a weapon can have, and as a Force we will continue to tackle the issue of knife crime in the county through Operation Raptor.”

Hough appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 30 September. He was jailed for eight years for causing GBH with intent in relation to the knife and hammer attack, and received a further 18 month consecutive jail term for ABH in relation to the scalding water incident.

He was also given a restraining order against the female until further notice.

A deprivation order for a knife and a hammer was also ordered, and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

He has been remanded into custody since being charged, and has now begun his sentence.