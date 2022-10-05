‘End in sight’ for Sincil Bank’s parking nightmare

Cars are left on pavements right outside doors

Sincil Bank residents’ biggest complaint with the area could soon be solved, council bosses say.

The overcrowded parking in the Lincoln neighbourhood, which sees cars left within feet of frontdoors, is likely to be fixed with a resident permit scheme .

City of Lincoln Council officers were told it was the number one issue to address when they began a regeneration scheme in the area in 2017.

The permit will cover the whole of Sincil Bank and be split into two zones.

Lincolnshire County Council will carry out more consultation in the next few months, and it’s likely to be implemented by April 2023.

A Policy Scrutiny Committee heard how residents were fed up with their streets being used as a car park for commuters who worked in town.

Paul Carrick, neighbourhood manager, said that cars were so tightly packed that there was “no space to breathe in Sincil Bank.”

“We were told that it was the number one issue people wanted sorting.

“Sometimes cars were left within feet of people’s doors.”

Simon Walters, the city director for communities and environment, promised: “We’re in sight of the finish line”.

A number of other changes have also been made to improve pride in the area’s appearance as part of the regeneration.

‘To Let’ signs – which were kept up all year round – have been banned, and rusted, unreadable street signs have been replaced.

New CCTV cameras have been used to eliminate fly-tipping in a hotspot on Hermitage Street, where everything from “trees branches and bin bags to fridges” were dumped.

A community hub has been created on Portland Street, and the number of empty homes is falling.

There are also hopes that several unused council-owned spaces could be taken over, with a skateboarding group looking at the Kesteven Street/Tentercroft Street area.

Land under Pelham Bridge could also be leased to a local church.

Mr Carrick said that residents were starting to see a real difference in the area, and the true benefits would be felt several years down the road.

The neighbourhood team at the Sincil Bank can be contacted online or on 01522 510157.