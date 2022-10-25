Police investigate serious sexual assault in Newark

Police are trying to trace the pictured man

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a serious sexual assault close to the Lincolnshire border in Newark.

A woman in her 40s was walking along the street when she was approached by a man from behind just after midnight on Saturday, October 22 near Portland Street.

He then subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

A member of the public confronted the man, and he fled the scene before police arrived.

Nottinghamshire Police have now released an image of a man and are calling for the public’s help to identify him.

Detective Inspector Stu Barson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are working hard to find the man responsible for this dreadful attack and bring him to justice.

“It is clear the suspect’s behaviour is predatory. The victim is understandably distraught and has never met this man before.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers and we are doing everything we can to catch the man responsible.

“Newark is a safe place to live and socialise and we need the public’s help to ensure this does not happen to anyone else.

“We have released a CCTV image of a man that could help us with our inquiries. If you are the man in the picture or you know the man in this picture, then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 19 of 22 October 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

