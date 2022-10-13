Pumpkin patches to visit in Lincolnshire this October
Pumpkin season is well and truly among us, and as families prepare to carve their own Halloween sculptures this year, the opportunity is there across Lincolnshire for an autumnal day out pumpkin picking.
Whether it’s a spooky day out with the family or scope for an Instagram photoshoot, pumpkin patches have often served as the ideal experience for anyone looking to get into the spirit of Halloween.
Tradition of the annual holiday is to carve a scary face into your pumpkins, place a candle in them and leave them outside your house for trick or treaters to admire – but where can you get your pumpkins from if not a supermarket?
Here are some of the pumpkin patches you can find across Lincolnshire this October, along with their opening times, dates and prices.
Rand Farm Pumpkin Festival – Wragby
- Taking place October 15 and 16, then every day from October 22 to October 30
- Costs £12.95 per adult and £15.95 per child from Rand Farm Park website
- Free pumpkin with every paying child
Aubourn Gardens – Auburn, near Lincoln
- Pick your own pumpkin and autumn themed games to win trick or treat bags
- Free entry for children and £8 for adults (tickets here), taking place on Sunday, October 23 between 2pm and 6pm
- Hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows and other treats on offer too
Pumpkin Bumpkins – Spridlington
- Pick your own from hundreds of pumpkins grown in over 12 different varieties
- Free to enter, you only pay for what you pick
- Open October 15 and 16, as well as October 22 to October 30, between 10am and 4.30pm each day, no dogs allowed
Bell’s Pumpkin Patch – Boston
- Pick your own at the original largest pumpkin patch in Lincolnshire
- Other activities available such as Maize Maze, pedal tractors, lawn games and dining areas
- Prices starting at £1 for buying pumpkins, with patch admission starting from £6 per person (buy here)
Lings Farm Pumpkin Patch – Market Rasen
- Variety of colours to choose from, including white, blue and peach – pay for what you pick from 50p to £10
- Spooky woodland walk and photo opportunities also available
- Running on October 15 and 16, and October half term, between 10am and 4pm, free entry
Redhouse Farm – Waddingworth
- Pumpkin farm with other activities on site, including face painting, bauble shed, Maize Maze and food vendors
- Open weekends October 8 and 9, and October 15 and 16, then again through half-term – 10am to 4pm each day
- Free entry and no booking required, pumpkins start from £1 and increase depending on size
Bransby Horses – Bransby, near Lincoln
- Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch open from Sunday, October 1 to Monday, October 31 – costing £3.50 for pumpkin picking
- Photo opportunities for people in costumes to pose with pumpkins on straw bale backdrop
- Hocus Pocus scavenger hunt also planned for additional £3.50
Coleby Lodge Farm – Coleby near Lincoln
- Set on a working farm with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, along with face painting and spooky woodland walk
- Running October 14 to 16, then each day of half term from 10am to 4pm
- Costs £1 per person and under-2’s go free
Willow Farm Country Store – Branston Causeway
- Free entry with no booking required, pay for what you pick
- Typical farm settings of tractors and animals such as alpacas, sheep and donkeys, as well as spooky skeletons and decorations
- Takes place October 15 and 16, as well as October 22 to 30 between 10am and 4pm
Doddington Hall & Gardens – Doddington near Lincoln
- Accessible via the Kitchen Garden with fancy dress encouraged
- Open all October, daily from 10am to 4pm while stocks last. Free entry and pay for what you pick, with prices starting from £2 dependent on size
- Dogs allowed on leads in area next to the patch but not inside
Sutterton Pumpkin Patch – Boston
- Different shapes, colours and sizes of pumpkins, partnered with creative crafts and face painting activities
- Open October 15 and 16, plus October half term between 10am and 3pm with free entry and parking and no pre-booking required
- Grange Farm on Kit Cat Lane in Sutterton near Boston
Pink Pig Farm Pumpkin Festival – Scunthorpe
- Opportunity to not just pick your pumpkin but also carve it on-site at the carving barn, as well as learning potions from Windle the Witch
- Free pumpkin with every paying child (buy tickets here), costing £9 for adults (no pumpkin) and £13 for children (with pumpkin)
- Runs from October 22 to 30, pumpkin patch open from 11am to 3pm each day