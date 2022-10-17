Ringrose Law announce new Partner with 30 years of experience in family law

“I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead”

Lincoln-based Ringrose Law has announced a new Partner who has nearly 30 years of experience in family law.

Nick Aspley joined the company earlier this year and is the Head of the Family department at the firm. He acts for both private individuals and business owners.

As well as suggesting a range of dispute resolution options for clients and, when necessary, he will also make any appropriate application to the court.

Nick also advises clients in protecting their position and/or assets prior to, or during, any relationship with the aim of limiting any difficulties should the relationship break down and reducing likely future costs of litigation.

Much of his work comes from recommendation including having acted for the other party in previous court proceedings, and he is considered an invaluable member of the Senior Team within the firm.

Nick said: “I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and the opportunity to build on the strong platform for growth established by the firm.

“The firm prides itself in delivering a first class, tailored service to each client, understanding their individual needs and working together with them to achieve the best outcome.”

John Knight, Senior Director, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Nick as a Salaried Partner, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that we can all benefit from.

“He has a fantastic reputation in the family law arena and has already demonstrated his commitment and desire to grow the team and the firm across the East Midlands Region.”