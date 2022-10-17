Police appeal for witnesses after man knocked off motorbike in Lincoln
An oncoming car collided with him
We are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Lincoln.
On Sunday 9 October, a male in his 20s was riding his black Huqsqvama SM 125 motorcycle along Laughton Way.
When he indicated to turn to Sudbrooke Drive, an oncoming vehicle, believed to be an SUV, collided with him, and knocked him off his motorbike.
The collision was believed to have happened between 5pm and 6pm.
If you witnessed the collision or may have captured dashcam footage, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000605161.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000605161 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.