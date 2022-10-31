Rugby Report: Busy weekend of league and cup action in Lincolnshire

Centre Joe Leigh grabbed a hat-trick of tries as he marked his home debut for Lincoln’s 1st XV in style in an impressive 41-14 victory against Ashby.

His fellow centre Josh White set up three tries and scored one, while Harry Marks and Dexter Ryde also got their names on the scoresheet.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked four conversions and slotted over a drop goal on a fine afternoon for Lincoln, who are second in the table in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

The match also saw Lincoln captain Lewis Wilson put in an impressive performance whilst playing out of position at Number Eight.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV avenged their recent defeat at near neighbours Newark by bouncing back to winning ways in style with a 41-22 home win against the same opponents.

Jake Keeton capped an excellent performance at flanker with a hat-trick of tries for Lincoln.

Chris Smith, Alex Brodrick, Ryan Harmer and Sam Cave also got their names on the scoresheet, each scoring one try.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Brodrick who successfully slotted over three conversions.

Lincoln Ladies player and the club’s chairwoman Jodie Hill has been named as the RFU’s Above and Beyond Volunteer of the Year.

She said: “I am lost for words winning Rugby Football Union’s Above and Beyond Volunteer of the Year, it means the world to be recognised in this way and to see Lincoln Rugby Football club recognised nationally.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who went to the effort to nominate me and also, a big thank you to all of my fellow volunteers, keep up the good work.”

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe lost 23-3 at home against Alnwick despite a great defensive display.

Josh Clarke slotted over a penalty for the hosts, who will be looking to get back to winning ways at West Bridgford on Saturday.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Market Risen & Louth secured their fourth successive victory with a 37-20 home win against Mellish.

Captain George Grant, Marius Berger, Seen Holvey, Tom Stephens, Ed Nicholls, and Tom Lewis all scored tries for Rasen.

Holvey completed an impressive result for the hosts by kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Market Rasen’s 2nd XV were also in action and battled hard in a narrow 20-17 defeat at Scunthorpe.

Captain Angus Treadgold, Nick Harvey, and Fred Norton all scored tries for the Lincolnshire side, with Ben Keat adding one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Bourne made it three league wins in a row with a narrow 11-10 victory at St Ives.

Captain Sam Evison kicked two penalties for Bourne and Jack Berry crossed for their only try of the match.

Stamford battled hard in a 34-15 home defeat against Vipers.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Evan Picking and Jak Pickford crossed for two tries apiece as Grimsby claimed an emphatic 56-22 home victory against Bakewell Mannerians.

Mike Vankampen, Kyle Skipworth, Luke Chaplin, and Baden Kerr also scored tries for Grimsby.

Nathan Watson had a great day with the boot as he successfully slotted over all eight conversions.

Mathew Deane grabbed a brace of tries as Boston secured an impressive 43-8 win at East Retford.

Sean Bishop, Jason Cowern, John Hummel, and Wayne Harley also scored tries for Boston, with the latter kicking five conversions and one penalty.

Brad Beresford scored a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough claimed a 41-26 home victory against Belper.

Jordy Holden and Ben Watson also scored tries for the Lincolnshire club.

Brad Beresford completed a fine afternoon for Gainsborough by kicking five conversions and two penalties.

Harry Cox and Jack Palin crossed for two tries apiece as Kesteven bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 28-24 home win against Ashfield.

Scott Odams also scored a try for Kesteven and Joe Raddings kicked one penalty.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV also enjoyed a winning afternoon after five tries from Finn Tumman helped the Lincolnshire side to an emphatic 92-12 win against Spalding’s second team.

Kesteven proved too strong and structured with the forwards feeding the backs early for impressive tries. Their captain Sean Cummings was very proud with how his side stuck to their game plan and did what was asked by their coach Matt McClurge.

Spalding showed great heart throughout and their captain Richard Stevenson was among their try scorers.

Conner Broome also scored a try for Spalding and Henry Williams added one conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding’s 1st XV made it eight wins in as many games and continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 29-7 home victory against Stewarts & Lloyds.

Gavin Sharman crossed for two tries for the Lincolnshire side, while Sam Noble and Callum Lewis each scored one.

Conall Mason successfully kicked three conversions and a penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Nottingham Corsairs conceded their home league match against North Hykeham.

However, the two sides were still able to play a friendly with Hykeham lending some players to the opposition.

Rob Booth crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Hykeham in a 49-29 victory, while man-of-the-match Leo Cross scored two.

Ryan Carr and Dave Rose-Allen also scored tries for Hykeham and Max Foster had a 100% success rate with the boot as he added seven conversions.

Sleaford battled hard in their home game against Newark’s 2nd XV before eventually succumbing to a narrow 30-22 defeat.

Tyler Stephenson, Joe Jones, and Aidan Smith all scored tries for Sleaford.

Jones successfully slotted over two conversions and a penalty.

Cleethorpes picked up a losing bonus point in a narrow 19-15 defeat away against Ollerton.

Andy Shaw and Stu Hyde both scored tries for Cleethorpes and Morgan Adams added one conversion and a penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys made it back-to-back league victories with a hard-fought 20-16 win at Thorney.

James Twose, Will Farthing, and Harry Bell all scored tries for Stamford.

The remaining points for the visitors came via the boot of Carl Brierley Lewis who kicked one conversion and one penalty.

Chris Barrett scored four tries, and kicked five conversions, as Deeping Dinosaurs claimed an impressive 55-20 victory against Peterborough.

Josh Baughn crossed for a hat-trick of tries, while Stuart McCabe and Richard Preece each scored one.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, it was a difficult afternoon for Barton & District which ended in a 55-7 defeat at Goole, but they battled hard throughout the match.

Stephen Middleton scored the only try of the match for the North Lincolnshire side and Morgan Williams added one conversion.

Women’s Rugby

Boston Ladies progressed through to the next round of the RFU Women’s Junior Cup after a 36-0 win against Peterborough.

Lilly Smith, Tiana Wollaston, Maisie Austin, Sophie Lorenz, Paige Heeley, and Mollie Smith all scored tries in what their coach Shaun Turl described as a “champagne party performance”.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Jen Braysher who kicked three conversions.

Sleaford Ladies also progressed into the next round after an impressive 36-12 home win against Amber Valley.

Aimee Jepson crossed for two tries for Sleaford, while Rachel Couzons, Kelly King, Meg Jones and Charlotte Hancock each scored one. The remaining points were kicked by Jepson.

A try from Jazz Clark saw Gainsborough Ladies narrowly trail 7-5 against Wetherby at half-time of their cup tie.

Unfortunately, some mistakes by Gainsborough and a good performance by Wetherby allowed the visitors to seal a 26-5 victory in the second half.

Wetherby captain Shannon Little scored four tries, with Kira Lewis and Jess Baker kicking two and one conversions respectively.

Gainsborough can still hold their heads high as they produced a positive performance, with Jodie Wells excellent at prop in her first ever game of rugby.

Chelsea Palmer and Zoe Owen were named as Gainsborough’s forward and back of the match respectively, while Wetherby named Helen Jones as the Lincolnshire side’s best player on the day.

Cassie Milestone and Ewa Jasek crossed for two tries apiece as Scunthorpe battled hard in a narrow 37-31 cup defeat at home against Yarnbury.

Ella Nutbrown, who was named as Scunthorpe’s back of the match, also scored a try while Milestone successfully kicked three conversions.

Stamford Women were put straight into the next round after their opponents Silhilians conceded their scheduled cup tie in the RFU National Junior Plate.

Meanwhile, North Hykeham Rugby Club will be holding a give it a go women’s rugby session at Ruston Sports & Social Club at 12pm on Saturday, November 5.