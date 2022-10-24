Second Lincolnshire bird flu outbreak declared

Winger Dexter Ryde grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 21-17 victory away at Ashbourne.

Scrum-half Jack Noquet also scored a try for Lincoln and Louie Cooke successfully kicked all three conversions.

New signing Joe Leigh enjoyed an impressive debut at outside centre for Lincoln, while winger Cynyr Jones also put in a great performance for the visitors.

The result means Lincoln are up in third place in Counties 1 Midlands East (North), having won five of their opening seven league matches.

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth also enjoyed a successful trip on the road as a hat-trick of tries from Adam Teskey guided them to a 35-17 win at Burton’s 2nd XV.

Will Pridgeon and Jake Pryer also scored tries for Rasen, while Ben Young kicked two penalties and two conversions.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV were also in action at the weekend as they travelled to face Newark for a local derby clash.

Sam Moate powered over for two tries as Lincoln battled hard in a narrow 22-19 defeat against their near neighbours.

Josh Holiday also scored a try for Lincoln and Alex Brodrick successfully kicked two conversions as the third team played only their second game of the season. The match also saw John Feeney perform well for the visitors on his comeback to the sport.

In women’s rugby, there was an all Lincolnshire clash played in fantastic spirit between Kesteven Ladies and Sleaford Ladies.

Rachel Cozens, Annie Melville, Charlotte Hancock, and Nikita Moore all scored tries as Sleaford battled to a narrow 27-22 victory in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

Kesteven ensured they would pick up at least a bonus point thanks to tries from Lilliemae Reid and under-18s trio Russell, Beaumont and Wilcox.

Amy Brumhead kicked one conversion for Kesteven who had seven home-grown girls in their squad.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Market Harborough conceded their league match against Deeping Devils Ladies due to only having nine players available, so the Lincolnshire side were given the five points and a walkover win.

The game then reverted to a friendly with Deepings lending some players to their opponents and the hosts ran out 52-0 winners.

Bryony Hickson crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Deepings, while Sophie Potts and Grace Fowler each grabbed a brace.

Captain Jo Burke, Gemma Wilson, and Rachel Harding also scored tries for Deepings, with the latter adding one conversion.

Chloe Goldsmith and Georgia Mackinley both scored tries as Stamford Women lost 22-12 at home against Amber Valley.

Captain Daisy Attley successfully kicked one conversion for the hosts.

Gainsborough Ladies’ trip to Oadby Wyggs was postponed.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up a losing bonus point in a battling 33-26 home defeat against Sandal.

Kane Linklater, James Dyson and Nick Dyson all scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Joshua Clarke kicked three penalties and one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), captain Sam Evison was among the try scorers as Bourne claimed a comprehensive 55-17 home victory against Oakham.

Tom Dixon, JJ Roberts, Jamie Colangelo, Josh Lynch, Conor Kelly, and Adam Mchugh also scored tries for Bourne.

Captain Evison successfully converted all seven tries and kicked two penalties on a great afternoon for the Lincolnshire club.

In the same division, Arthur Lewis, Michael Kendall, and Austin Schwarz all scored tries as Stamford secured a 22-15 victory away against Stockwood Park.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Iain Downer who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Sean Bishop crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston made it four wins in a row with an emphatic 68-0 victory at Sileby Town.

Giles Favell, James Smith, Ollie Lawman, James Griffin, John Hummel, Josh Cook, and Wayne Harley also scored tries for the Lincolnshire club.

Harley successfully slotted over nine conversions in a game which saw Sam Gray put in a man-of-the-match performance for the hosts.

Kieron Smythe, Brad Beresford, and Jordy Holden all scored tries as Gainsborough secured a 22-10 win at Bakewell Mannerians.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via the boot of Beresford who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

An availability-hit Grimsby battled hard before eventually succumbing to a 39-16 defeat at Ashfield.

Grimsby travelled with several second team players, but played well at times and were winning until around the hour mark of the match when Ashfield turned the game in their favour.

Baden Kerr scored Grimsby’s only try of the match and Jess Matthews kicked three penalties and one conversion.

It was a difficult weekend for Kesteven’s 1st XV as they went down to a 59-0 defeat at Nottingham Moderns.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding made it seven wins in as many games with a narrow 22-20 home victory against Rushden & Higham.

Jordan Templer, Adam Sutcliffe, Conall Mason all scored the tries for the in-form Lincolnshire side, with the latter also kicking two conversions and one penalty.

The match also saw captain Luke Turner continue his comeback from a long-term injury with another positive performance.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Jamie Robson scored his fourth try in as many games as North Hykeham claimed an impressive 34-15 victory at Worksop.

Mark Munton, Richard Bevan, Harrison Edgar Reay, and Michael Wainwright also scored tries for Hykeham.

Leo Cross put in a man-of-the-match performance for the visitors who bounced back to winning ways with their third win in seven games.

Rob Booth kicked the remaining points for Hykeham with three conversions and one penalty.

Isaac Machon, Stewart Hyde, and Alex Nebais all crossed for tries as Cleethorpes recorded a 21-7 home win against Nottinghamians.

Rob Brice successfully kicked all three conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Cleethorpes.

It was a real game of two halves when Sleaford travelled to face Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Tim O’Sullivan kicked two penalties to give the visitors a 6-0 lead going in at the break, but unfortunately for the Lincolnshire side Southwell scored twenty two unanswered points in the second half to secure a 22-6 victory.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 28-26 home victory against Marist.

George Cronshaw, Edward Gilliatt, and Morgan Williams all scored tries with the latter adding two penalties and one conversions.

With only a few minutes remaining, Williams chose the option of a cross-field kick and the luck of the bounce favoured winger Harry Trowsdale who went over for the winning try in the corner for Barton.

Stamford College Old Boys were due to play a friendly against Corby on Saturday, but the game was cancelled as their opponents sadly folded.

Corby announced last week that at a recent EGM those in attendance unanimously voted in favour of ceasing all rugby related activities with immediate effect. This means that Corby Rugby Club’s “mammoth journey that started in 1958 has come to an end”.